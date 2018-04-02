Meet the Candidates

April 2, 2018

Come and meet your fellow students running for office! You will have the opportunity to meet the candidates running for:

  • President of the Undergraduate Student Government
  • Vice-President of the Undergraduate Student Government
  • Student Trustee

Want to make YOUR vote count? Want YOUR voice to be heard? This event will allow you to meet the candidates first-hand, hear their positions on issues important to our campus, and pose questions directly to them!

To learn more about your candidates before this event, visit go.uic.edu/studentelections.

For more information, please contact:
Cynthia Rosales
crosal4@uic.edu

