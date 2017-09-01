UIC students learned how they can do good, give back and get ahead academically Thursday during Meet the Greeks, a showcase of Fraternity & Sorority Life on campus.

Several hundred students attended the event to learn about UIC’s 30 active Fraternity & Sorority Life chapters.

“We were so delighted with the turnout and we got consistent positive feedback from not only all of the organizations, but also from those who were visiting,” said Kevin Cane, director of Fraternity & Sorority Life.

Students who are involved in Greek organizations on campus can develop fellowship through brotherhood and sisterhood, as well as find a supportive group to help guide their success at UIC, Cane said.

“Fraternity & Sorority Life is a place to build a small group of what looks like a living, learning community, where folks who have common interests come together and find support to ensure that academics remain No. 1, and that together, they can do more though their leadership and service efforts,” Cane said.

Greek chapters are managed by five governing councils: the Collegiate Panhellenic, Interfraternity, National Pan-Hellenic, Greeks of the Pan-Asian American and Latino Greek councils. The UIC Center for Student Involvement supports the chapters by providing help with recruitment, events and professional development.

Chapters will begin recruitment efforts in a few weeks, so Thursday’s event was an opportunity for students to explore all of the chapters, Cane said.

“There are dozens of options for men and women,” he said. “Meet the Greeks was a really great preview.”

Students who want to learn more can visit Greek chapters at the Involvement Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 in the Lecture Center Quad.

For more information about recruitment events and other Greek life opportunities, follow @uicgreek on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.