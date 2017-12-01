Memory of Jane Addams celebrated with archives, tour at UIC

To help honor the memory of Nobel Peace Prize-winning social worker and activist Jane Addams, the University of Illinois at Chicago’s University Library, the American Association of University Women, and the Jane Addams Hull-House at UIC will be hosting a celebration in recognition of Jane Addams Day.

WHEN/WHERE:

Dec. 8

2:30-3:45 p.m.

Richard J. Daley Library

Special Collections and University Archives

801 S. Morgan St. 3rd Floor

4-5 p.m.

Jane Addams Hull-House Museum

800 S. Halsted St.

DETAILS:

Jane Addams, along with Ellen Gates Starr, founded the Hull-House settlement in 1889 to “provide a center for higher civic and social life, to initiate and maintain educational and philanthropic enterprises, and to investigate and improve conditions in the industrial districts of Chicago.”

The settlement on Halsted Street operated until 1963, when its efforts moved out into Chicago neighborhood locations to make room for the University of Illinois at Chicago Circle, now UIC. The main building of the complex – where Addams and Starr lived and ran the settlement – remains as the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, operated by UIC.

In celebration of Illinois’ official designation of Dec. 10 as Jane Addams Day, library staff will be displaying photographs, correspondence, business records and other memorabilia from Hull-House. UIC Special Collections Librarian Peggy Glowacki will discuss the historical significance of the documents.

After the library presentation, a one-hour guided tour will take place in the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum. Light refreshments to be served at the library.

While the event is free, registration is required by Monday, Dec. 4. Please contact Paula Perkins at p3perkins@gmail.com or call (773)525-1253.