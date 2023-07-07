Men and women with Type 1 diabetes

The University of Illinois Chicago College of Nursing and the Illinois Institute of Technology are conducting a research study to assist in the development of an artificial pancreas through examining the role of stress and physical activity. The study will take place at the UIC College of Nursing. You may quality for the study if you have Type 1 diabetes, use an insulin pump and are between the ages of 18-60 years. Subjects will be reimbursed for time and travel. For further information about this study, please call Laurie Quinn PhD, RN (312-996-7906); UIC Department of Biobehavioral Nursing Science.

