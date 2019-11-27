Men and Women with Type 1 Diabetes: Glucose Control During Exercise

The University of Illinois at Chicago College of Nursing and the Illinois Institute of Technology are conducting a research study to understand the difference between semi-closed (automatic) and open loop (manual) control of glucose during exercise in people with type 1 diabetes who use insulin pumps. The study will take place at the College of Nursing-University of Illinois at Chicago. You may quality for the study if you have type 1 diabetes, use an insulin pump and are between the ages of 18-50 years. Subjects will be reimbursed for time and travel. For further information about this study, please call: Laurie Quinn PhD, RN (312-996-7906 or 312-413-0132); Department of Biobehavioral Health Science; College of Nursing – University of Illinois at Chicago.

