Men’s soccer scores in double overtime

After falling behind 2-0 in the first half, UIC drew even with DePaul in the 79th minute Sunday on a penalty kick. Later, in the second overtime, Max Todd sent a sharp drive past DePaul’s keeper to give the Flames a 3-2 win in a heated game.

The Blue Demons struck first, but the Flames got on the board when a ball was sent in front of the DePaul goal, and Max de Bruijne tried to play it off his chest back to the keeper. Instead, the ball took an off bounce and went into the net, cutting DePaul’s lead in half.

Two more opportunities came UIC’s way.

Later, with the Flames playing 10-on-9 thanks to double red cards, DePaul committed a foul in the box in the 79th minute. That sent Abel Guzman to the spot, where he buried the penalty kick for his first goal of the season.

The Flames got some opportunities early in the first overtime, but sent their shots wide of the goal. In the 96th minute, Sawyer Jackman made his best save of the game, robbing DePaul of a golden goal, and Guzman had a shot go just over the crossbar shortly after.

UIC was the aggressor as the second overtime wore on. Their persistence paid off when Todd found himself in space, dribbled toward the goal, and laced a shot from the arc across a diving Low to the right post.

The Flames will play their third straight Big East opponent to start the season at 6 p.m. Friday at Marquette.