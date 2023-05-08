Merit award nomination season

Consider nominating a deserving colleague for one the following UIC merit awards:

The Award of Merit recognizes outstanding academic professional and civil service employees. It is a universitywide honor available to UIC campus staff who exhibit service, commitment and dedication. This year, 32 recipients receive a $3,000 monetary award and a memento gift.

The Chancellor’s Academic Professional Award recognizes the demonstrated excellence of academic professionals and affirms our highest regard for the contributions of this important community to UIC. This year, up to 10 academic professionals will receive the CAPE Award, which provides a $1,000 permanent increase to the honoree’s salary, $2,500 one-time monetary award and a memento gift.

The Janice Watkins Award is an accolade given to exceptional employees for distinguished civil service. This year, up to five civil service employees will receive the Janice Watkins Award, which provides a $2,000 monetary award and a memento gift.

The Rising Star Award recognizes academic professionals early in their careers who demonstrate dedication and quality of performance that indicates they will continue to develop into exemplary employees. This year, up to three candidates will receive the Rising Star Award, which provides a $1,500 monetary award and a memento gift.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 1. The nominating forms, procedures and eligibility criteria can be found on the UIC Human Resources website.

All recipients will be honored at the Employee Recognition Award Ceremony scheduled for Nov. 2.

Thank you for your contributions that will help us recognize outstanding employees at UIC.