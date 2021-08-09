Merriman appointed CUPPA interim dean

David Merriman

Professor David Merriman, the James J. Stukel Presidential Professor in the Department of Public Administration, has been appointed Interim Dean of the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, beginning Aug. 1, 2021, by the UIC Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. Merriman is in his 15th year at UIC, is an expert in state and local tax and budgetary policies.

Merriman’s research has helped state and local governments develop fairer and more efficient mechanisms to raise revenue and implement public policy. He has been heavily involved with property tax reform in Cook county and has written numerous articles on flaws in the design and implementation of tax increment financing. He is a frequent advisor to policymakers, holds a joint appointment with the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs, and has testified before the Illinois legislature. He is frequently quoted in local news media.