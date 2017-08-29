Message from the Chancellor

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

As a new academic year begins, I want to welcome everyone to campus after what I hope was a safe and enjoyable summer.

There is a sense of anticipation that is quite palpable and grows steadily as students return to campus, move in to the dorms and begin the fall semester. I want to congratulate our new and transfer students for making UIC their home and thank our new faculty members who have decided to add their talents to UIC. You have chosen a great university. And whether you are in Chicago or at one of our regional campuses in Rockford, the Quad Cities, Peoria, Springfield or Urbana, you are now part of the UIC community.

As we have seen in the news this summer, diversity has been a polarizing issue for many communities. UIC’s diverse community is our strength. Our diversity forms the foundation for our institutional character, as it does for Chicago as a whole. We are Chicago’s largest university and Chicago’s only public research university, and our faculty, staff and student body leadership are committed to ensuring that every member of our community is respected and valued.

As we begin an exciting year at UIC, we have plenty of good news to make us all proud. We project an all time record enrollment this fall; we will break ground on two new construction projects this year – a residence hall and classroom building and a new engineering building; and we continue to work on our strategic priorities to meet the needs of our students and the campus over the next five years.

For those of you who joined us yesterday at the UIC Convocation ceremony, I hope you had as good a time as I did! Our bond will continue as members of the UIC community, from today, to the time I shake your hands at graduation, and you become lifelong members of our outstanding family of UIC alumni.

I extend my gratitude and appreciation to all of our faculty and staff for everything they do to enhance our students’ educational experience, and the research, service and care they provide at UIC.

Best wishes to everyone for a successful year ahead.

GO FLAMES!

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

