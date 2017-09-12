Message from the Chancellor

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

As UIC places a new emphasis on connecting to and engaging with our alumni, we are pleased to announce that Caryn Schultz Korman has been named the Executive Director of the new UIC Alumni Association, pending approval by the university’s Board of Trustees.

Schultz Korman, who begins her appointment on October 4, will lead the creation of the UIC Alumni Association. She will manage the volunteer leadership and alumni engagement efforts on behalf of the University, working closely with the advancement teams across our colleges and units to ensure alumni are connecting with their alma mater in meaningful ways. In addition, she will partner with the UIC Office of Public and Government Affairs on alumni advocacy initiatives with local and state government.

Schultz Korman has been an Institutional Advancement professional for more than 20 years in roles that have included alumni relations, fundraising, data management, and volunteer board management and engagement. Most recently, Schultz Korman held senior alumni relations roles at the University of Minnesota at its Alumni Association, Foundation and within the Medical School.

Prior to the University of Minnesota, she served in several leadership roles for the University of Illinois Alumni Association (UIAA). During her tenure at the UIAA, she spent the majority of her time at UIC and participated in UIC alumni programs, traditions and activities.

Schultz Korman has also held numerous leadership positions within the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education, District V (CASE V) including Chair of the Board of Directors from 2014 to 2016 and Treasurer from 2007 to 2011. This past summer, her alumni work within the Medical School at the University of Minnesota was acknowledged with a CASE Circle of Excellent Bronze award from CASE International which is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

A graduate of Eastern Illinois University, she holds a Master’s in Higher Education from Loyola University Chicago.

We look forward to welcoming Caryn into this important new role.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

Jeff Nearhoof

Vice Chancellor for Advancement

For more information, please contact:

chancellor@uic.edu