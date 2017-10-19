Message from the Chancellor

Dear campus community,

It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform our community that Dr. Michael Redding, Vice Chancellor for Public and Government Affairs, passed away early this morning.

Michael was one of the very first people I met when I joined UIC. He has been a dear friend and an outstanding professional, and an extraordinary supporter of our vibrant community. Over this last year he has fought for his health valiantly, and has taught all of us a very valuable lesson on how to face personal adversity with optimism, dignity and courage.

Dr. Redding joined UIC in 2013 and under his leadership UIC established strong relationships with outside constituencies and elected officials, building on the many ways in which our mission contributes to society. He had a distinguished record of achievement in public higher education and service. His life’s work focused on issues that comprise the highest ideals of the UIC community, contributing to organizations that ranged from Special Olympics to the Affordable Housing Coalition.

I have extended my deepest sympathy on behalf of the entire university community to Michael’s wife, Lori, who is also a member of the UIC family serving as faculty in the College of Education, and his two sons Cameron (17) and Lucas (15). It is during these times that we come together, focusing on the values that made Dr. Redding an invaluable member of the university’s leadership, and continuing to hold ourselves to the highest ideals and standards that Michael set for himself and for UIC.

Sincerely,

Michael Amiridis

Chancellor

