Message from the Dean of Students: Have Fun at SPARK

UIC Students,

Congratulations on the kickoff of the fall 2017 semester! With only a day away from the most anticipated community wide event, SPARK, the Office of the Dean of Students hopes that you enjoy tomorrow (Saturday) night’s concert. SPARK is a free, exclusive back-to-school music festival for the UIC Community with valid UIC I-Cards.

As a member of the Flames community, you are expected to act in accordance with the UIC Standards of Conduct outlined in the Student Disciplinary Policy. You should be aware that you are responsible not only for your behavior, but also for the impact of your actions. As you prepare for this year’s EPIC event, here are a few things you should keep in mind:

Have Fun

With a star-studded line up set to perform, this is the perfect event to celebrate the beginning of the semester and have a great time with friends and other members of our Flames community. This is an opportunity to meet new people while experiencing why SPARK is one of our most popular events of the year! This event uses the music of the performing artists to unite our diverse community and to welcome you back to campus in a significant way. Whether you are a fan or will be newly introduced to this year’s featured artists, we are confident this will be an unforgettable evening for all of our Flames.

U&I Care

As a community, it is important for us to look out for one another. At the event, if you observe any concerning or threatening behavior, please notify the UIC Police Department (UICPD) or the UIC Pavilion Security immediately. Both will be present at the event near any of the major entrances. If you witness someone under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, UICPD, UIC Pavilion Security, and event staff are available for immediate assistance. If before, during, or after the event, you would like to report an incident of concern or danger, feel free to use the Office of the Dean of Students Incident Reporting Form at http://go.uic.edu/conductIR. All submissions will be reviewed and shared with the appropriate parties and you will be contacted in the near future.

Do not loan out your I-Card

Your UIC I-Card is your entry into SPARK. Here is the catch: You can only get in with YOUR UIC issued I-Card. Whether you are attending this event or not, we strongly advise you do not share your I-Card with a friend, fellow student, alumni, or a non-UIC community member. In the event that we catch someone else using your UIC I-Card, we will confiscate your I-Card, collect their information, and you both may be subject to disciplinary action through the Student Conduct Process. If disciplinary action is initiated, you will be contacted by our office on next steps in resolving this matter. Your UIC I-Card will be turned over to the Office of the Dean of Students and will not be available for pickup until Monday, September 11, 2017 beginning at 10:00 AM in the Office of the Dean of Students (Student Services Building Suite 3030).

Review the Student Disciplinary Policy

Expectations for student behavior, both on and off campus, are outlined in the Student Disciplinary Policy. Prior to this event, we recommend that you take a moment to review the policy at http://go.uic.edu/DisciplinaryPolicy. This policy also outlines the student conduct process and procedures in the event you are alleged of a violation of the Standards of Conduct in the future.

We would like to thank you (our Students), the Center for Student Involvement, and the UIC Police Department in advance for your collective participation and commitment in cementing this year’s SPARK as another successful, exciting, and safe event. Do not forget to show us you were there by using hashtag #SPARKUIC.

If you have any questions about our services or the Student Disciplinary Policy, feel free to contact our office at 312-996-4857, by email at dos@uic.edu, or visit our office in the Student Services Building Suite 3030. For questions or details specifically about tonight’s event, please contact the Center for Student Involvement at 312-413-5070 or by email at studentinvolvement@uic.edu.

In the Spirit of the Flames,

Dr. Linda Deanna

Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs/Dean of Students

For more information, please contact:

DuJuan Smith

dujuan7@uic.edu