Message from the Provost – Campus Conversation

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

Last year, we introduced Campus Conversation series with the theme of What’s Going on and Why? The focus was on local, national and international issues that directly affect the lives of those in our community. We heard speakers talk about race and policing, immigration and migration, the election, civil liberties, and the First Amendment. Videos of this series are available on the Campus Conversation page of the Provost’s website. This year, rather than following up on the formal presentation the following week, we are lengthening the time of the presentation to 90 minutes and utilizing half of the time for questions and discussion with the audience.

Our first Campus Conversation of this academic year is scheduled for September 26 from noon to 1:30 pm in Cardinal Room in Student Center East. Dr. Nancy MacLean of Duke University will provide a lecture and discussion on The Origins of the Radical Right and the Crisis of Our Democracy, based on her new book, Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America.

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Kelcie Gauen

kgauen3@uic.edu