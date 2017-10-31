Message from the Provost – Campus Conversation Reminder

Dear Faculty, Staff, and Students,

Please join us for the last Campus Conversation of the semester taking place this Wednesday, November 1st from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. in Student Center West, Michele Thompson Room A. Dr. Max Berkelhammer will moderate a discussion with UIC faulty members — Dr. Sybil Derrible, Dr. Serap Erdal, Dr. Matt Wynter and Dr. Moira Zellner — discussing, What is Climate Change and What Can We Do About It?

You can watch this conversation live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ju77YK7Cly8

I hope you will join me and your fellow students, faculty and staff for this Campus Conversation.

Sincerely,

Susan Poser

Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

