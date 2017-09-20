Message from the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs — Pharmacy Dean Search

Dear Faculty, Staff and Students,

I am pleased to announce that the search committee for the Dean of the UIC College of Pharmacy has identified an excellent set of finalists for the position. I have invited each of the three candidates for a university visit and interview.

The candidates’ names and biographies, as well as evaluation forms, will be posted to the search website located at http://vcha.uic.edu/ on Thursday, September 21. I invite you to attend the open forums, where the candidates will give a brief presentation on their background, current trends in the field of pharmacy, and potential opportunities for the UIC College of Pharmacy. A portion of the open forum will be reserved for questions. After each open forum, you are invited to attend a light reception with the candidate.

Candidate 1

Monday, September 25, 2017

UIC College of Pharmacy, 808 S. Wood Street

Open forum: 4:00 – 5:00 pm, Auditorium

Reception: 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Lobby

Candidate 2

Monday, October 2, 2017

UIC College of Pharmacy, 808 S. Wood Street

Open forum: 4:00 – 5:00 pm, Auditorium

Reception: 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Lobby

Candidate 3

Monday, October 16, 2017

UIC College of Pharmacy, 808 S. Wood Street

Open forum: 4:00 – 5:00 pm, College of Pharmacy Auditorium

Reception: 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Lobby

I hope that you will take this opportunity to meet the finalists, and I welcome your feedback. If you have any questions, please contact the search coordinator, Margaret Moser, at mlmoser@uic.edu.

I want to thank the search committee, co-chaired by Dean Michael Mikhail and Acting Dean Charles Ray, for their outstanding work.

Sincerely,

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Margaret Moser

mlmoser@uic.edu