Mile Square Health Center to unveil new South Shore clinic location

The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, or UI Health, will celebrate the relocation of its Mile Square Health Center in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood to larger, more centrally located clinic space during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 26.

WHEN:

March 26

4 to 6 p.m

WHERE:

Mile Square Health Center – South Shore

7037 S. Stony Island Ave.

DETAILS:

Recently relocated to 7037 S. Stony Island Ave., the UI Health Mile Square Health Center clinic in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood now occupies a larger space that provides room for additional health care services, like behavioral health and dental care. The new clinic, which first opened to patients earlier this year, is about 1,220 square feet larger than its former location.

“We are proud to bring additional health care services to our South Shore practice, and we believe this new location will help us to better meet the needs of the men, women and families living in the neighborhood,” said Henry Taylor, chief executive officer of Mile Square Health Center, a network of 13 federally qualified health centers throughout Chicago.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will provide an opportunity for community members, organizations and partners to view and celebrate the new clinic location. The following individuals will provide remarks: