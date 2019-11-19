MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson to reflect on career, giving back to the community

Curtis Granderson. Photo: Coleture Group



































Curtis Granderson, Major League Baseball veteran outfielder, philanthropist, and alumnus of the University of Illinois at Chicago (B.S. ’03), will share his insights about leadership on and off the field, discuss his commitment to giving back and answer audience questions. Granderson’s appearance is part of the UIC Business Alumni Network’s Alumni Leadership Series.

WHEN:

Thursday, Nov. 21

5-8 p.m.

WHERE:

Metropolitan Club

66th Floor

233 S. Wacker Drive

DETAILS:

Granderson is committed to utilizing his platform as a professional baseball player to help improve the lives of children and families across the country. Over the past 16 years, he has introduced the game of baseball to more than 1 million youngsters in underserved communities through his organization, the Grand Kids Foundation; supplied 30 million meals to families in need; brought fitness activities to dozens of cities, and developed a multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art sports complex on the UIC campus that serves more than 10,000 kids annually.

Granderson is a three-time All-Star, four-time Marvin Miller Man of the Year, and winner of the Silver Slugger and Roberto Clemente awards.

Media interested in attending the event are requested to RSVP by emailing jboynes@uic.edu. Credentialed media will be asked to present credentials upon arrival at the Metropolitan Club.