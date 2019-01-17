MLK keynote explores today’s social justice activism

The UIC Center for Student Involvement will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 22.

This year’s keynote speaker is Kendrick Sampson, an actor and social justice activist. Sampson, who will speak on social justice activism, focuses his activism work on racial justice, specifically the intersectionality within criminal justice reform and uniting minority communities.

As an actor, Sampson has been featured in several TV series, including “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Vampire Diaries,” “Gracepoint,” “Supernatural,” “The Flash,” and more.

The event takes place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Illinois Room, Student Center East. To RSVP, visit http://go.uic.edu/2019mlkrsvp.

“The first hour or so [of the event] will be moderated by students, and that will be about social justice,” said Allen Womble, associate director of the Center for Student Involvement. The audience will have time for a Q&A with Sampson, too.

The free event will answer the question of, “What does the Dr.King legacy mean in this day in age?” Womble said.