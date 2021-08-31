Mobile Apps for UIC supported EdTech tools

Several applications centrally managed by the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) have a mobile app that students can take advantage of. If your students like to use their phone for schoolwork, they may be interested in these apps!

Blackboard App

The Blackboard Student app is designed especially for students to view content and participate in courses. This app enables students to monitor course activity, stay updated on deadlines, access course content, join Collaborate sessions and view grades.

With the Blackboard app, students can also:

View course items and course announcements

Complete assignments and tests

Participate in discussions

Interact with their instructor and class in Blackboard Collaborate

Access both Original and Ultra courses

Visit the Blackboard App Help website to learn more.

Echo360 App

Echo360 has developed a mobile application that allows students to view classes, including both videos and presentations.

With the Echo360 app, students can:

Livestream their class

Ask questions in the Q&A panel

Flag a slide that may be confusing

Add notes at a location in the video or slides

View their study guide

For more information, check out this Quick Guide to the Echo360 mobile app.

iClicker Student App

The iClicker Student app enables students to answer questions and receive instant feedback. Students can compare their vote to the rest of the class and, after class, access the saved poll questions to study for a quiz or exam.

With the iClicker Student app, students can:

View response details and class results

View their course statistics from questions and attendance

Access past sessions from the course history

Receive high resolution images from polling questions

For more information, see this website on Getting Started with the iClicker Student App.

All three apps can be downloaded at the Apple app store or the Google Play store.

For questions about other educational technology, or where to find help, consult the student resources page on the Technology Solutions website.