More than 100 ways to get involved on campus

UIC held its annual Winter Involvement Fair Jan. 23-24 featuring more than 100 organizations, departments and more for students to explore and find ways to get involved on campus.

“Winter Involvement Fair is the spring chance for student organizations to come out and recruit their members,” said Vance Pierce, associate director of the Center for Student Involvement. “It’s also an exciting time for students returning from the fall after they’ve settled in, and learned a little bit about classes and work, to then get involved on campus.

Nansi Hadzhieva, a management major in the College of Business Administration and vice president of the organization Colleges Against Cancer, recruited students at the Winter Involvement Fair.

“The Involvement Fair is a great chance for us to promote our events and also our club,” Hadzhieva said. “We are here to help, and I really hope more people join us to help to fight cancer.”

Booths at the fair included a variety of departments and organizations, such as UIC Global, African Student Council, Amazon@UIC, Model United Nations and more.

“So, it’s a little different from the fall, but it’s a great opportunity over the two days to connect students and student organizations with new opportunities to get engaged on campus,” Pierce said.

For more information and upcoming events, visit involvement.uic.edu.