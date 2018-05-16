Mothers with a History of Feeling Sad or Down Needed for a Research Study

Dr. Katie Burkhouse (Ph.D.) at The University of Illinois at Chicago is conducting a research study on mothers,

ages 18-65, and their daughters, ages 12-16. In this study, we are looking at brain responses to emotional

information among mothers and their daughters. We are hoping to learn how mothers’ and their daughter’s

moods can affect each other. Participants will complete a psychiatric interview, an EEG assessment to noninvasively

measure brain function, fMRI scans to non-invasively measure brain function, survey responses on

a cell phone app for a period of 10 days (daughter only), and a packet of questionnaires every 6 months over a

period of 18 months. Volunteers will be compensated for their time.

If you would like to learn more about the study or are interested in participating, please fill out our online survey

https://is.gd/MADSsurvey or email us at motherdaughter@uic.edu

For more information, please contact:

Katie Burkhouse

motherdaughter@uic.edu