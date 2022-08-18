Move-in Day: ‘We start the next chapter’

Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes helps Ashley Arboleda of Plano move into the Academic and Residential Complex Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

When Osasu Osaro-Alohan and her family arrived on the University of Illinois Chicago campus Aug. 17 for Move-in Day, they were surprised by the helping hands they received.

UIC Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes and Sparky — UIC’s red, hairy dragon mascot — were among those on hand to help and support the first-year biology major and others as they moved into their new homes at UIC.

Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes chats with incoming freshman Osasu Osaro-Alohan outside the Academic and Residential Complex Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

“It was very, very surprising; I didn’t expect the chancellor to show up here,” Osaro-Alohan said.

The Tinley Park native, who was among hundreds of students who arrived on campus Aug. 17, said she chose UIC because it was the only public research university in the city, which coincided with her dream of getting into research.

Ashley Arboleda, a first-year student studying nursing, said she fell in love with the campus when she visited and is excited to explore and learn about the campus.

“When I came for orientation, it really made me glad that I decided to come here,” said Arboleda, who’s from Plano.

Jarrett Webb drove his daughter Jordan from south suburban Lynwood to UIC, where she is majoring in kinesiology. He said he felt excitement for his daughter.

“I’m ready for them to start real life. I call this ‘real life,’” Webb said.

Anne Webb of Lynwood embraces her daughter Jordan Webb after getting her moved into her room in the Academic and Residential Complex. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

Webb, whose sister graduated from UIC more than 30 years ago, said it was like returning home. His family also appreciated the financial aid she received.

“It’s a wonderful school,” Webb said.

Grace Novick from Evergreen Park said she was nervous but excited to live in a community of scholars who share the same interest in her major, applied psychology. She chose UIC because it was close to home and had a stellar program, and she felt there were a lot of opportunities in Chicago.

Eileen Novick, her mother, loved that her daughter wasn’t too far from home.

Grace Novick of Evergreen Park takes a first look at her room in the Academic and Residential Complex. (Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago)

“She’s close to home so we can visit when she wants us to,” Eileen Novick said.

Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes said he was excited by the mood that he felt on campus because it signaled a new beginning.

“Move-in Day is one of the most re-energizing days of the academic year because we get new students, we get our students back, and our faculty is re-energized,” Reyes said. “It’s like a renewal of everything, and we start the next chapter of the next year. It’s like turning the page of a book, and you have a blank canvas ahead of you. That is what I think Move-in Day is like.”

About 1,360 first-year students will be living on campus this fall. More than 3,000 students in total will live in UIC’s eight residence halls.

More information is available about Weeks of Welcome (WOW) a series of events welcoming students to campus while encouraging them to begin their journey toward getting involved, discovering school spirit and taking steps toward lifelong memories.