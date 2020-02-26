MPA , MPP and MSCA Graduate Program Info Session

The UIC Department of Public Administration invites you to join us on March 4th at 5:30 pm for an information session to learn about our masters degrees in public administration, public policy, and civic analytics.

The Master of Public Administration (MPA) is the premier degree for those that wish to manage government agencies and nonprofits, and for those in the private sector that wish to specialize in intergovernmental relations, philanthropy, and regulatory affairs. Our program offers a diverse array of concentrations and specializations and tracks, including public management, nonprofit management, urban governance, and public policy.

The Master of Public Policy (MPP) prepares students to analyze and evaluate information in order to address complex policy issues. Graduates from MPP programs are sought after analysts and leaders because of their ability to evaluate and synthesize large datasets, coupled with an in-depth understanding of the contexts in which policy solutions are implemented.

The Master of Science in Civic Analytics (MSCA) is a first of its kind degree that combines study in civic technology and data analytics for those in the government and nonprofit sectors. Graduates will have technical skills that will be highly desirable in many employer contexts, including information offices in city, state and federal agencies; nonprofits; consulting firms, and government contractors.

Our masters programs accept students with a diverse array of undergraduate majors, and all three can be completed in full or part-time status.

Are you a current UIC Public Policy Major that is considering graduate school? Stop by and learn about our joint degree program; you can graduate with your Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy and Master’s degree in as little as 5 years!

Please RSVP by March 3rd at go.uic.edu/learn2lead

Pizza will be served!

March 4, 2020

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Location Lower Level, CUPPA Hall

Address: 412 S Peoria Street, Chicago, IL 60607

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Meza

emeza3@uic.edu