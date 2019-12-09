Mufti receives Arlt Award in the Humanities

Nasser Mufti

The Council of Graduate Schools awarded the 2019 Gustave O. Arlt Award in the Humanities to Nasser Mufti, UIC associate professor of English, during an awards ceremony held last week during the council’s 59th annual meeting in Nashville. The Arlt Award is given annually to a young scholar-teacher who has written a book deemed to have made an outstanding contribution to scholarship in one of seven disciplines within the humanities, which rotates annually. This year’s field of competition was world language and literature, comparative literature, and drama/theater arts. Mufti was named the 49th recipient of the award for his 2017 book, “Civilizing War: Imperial Politics and the Poetics of National Rupture,” which situates the place of civil war within the politics of empire by examining the “historical transformation of civil war from a civil affair into an uncivil crisis.”