My experience as a virtual UIC student: Danielle Hull

Danielle Hull

The current situation is very difficult and scary. It’s extremely hard to remain optimistic with such uncertain waves rushing toward us. It seems that the world has flooded with loss in more ways than one.

On a lighter note, hopefully, all my fellow extroverts are doing well. I’m warming up to the idea of staying indoors nearly 24/7 after about a month. My roommate has been preparing for this her entire life, I’d direct quote her but she’s in the zone studying.

Chicago’s vibrant energy has halted from my window, resembling the beginning of a zombie film. To my luck, the actual school and work transition has been smooth for me technology-wise. My professors have done a great job turning to online resources, some for the very first time.

The days have slowly melded together, turning into names of assignments that are due instead of “Tuesday.” Studying from my bed has always been a routine, but not going to class has been more of a challenge. I do miss walking through the quad in the morning and genuinely sitting in a classroom. It’s funny to think that I’m longing to get lost in the maze that is the Behavioral Sciences Building.

I will admit seeing the faces of my peers and professors is uplifting when class is held using Zoom or Blackboard Collaborate. I’ve been able to stay fairly positive throughout the experience even though it has its difficulties, I recognize my fortunate circumstances and have enjoyed some of the free time I do have to watch films and paint. Admittedly, having to settle into a new routine has made me appreciate my old one far more.

The experience is made easier by my best friend and roommate who keeps me motivated. Surprisingly, she has been able to keep up with the greater amount that I ramble now that I can only speak to one person face to face daily.

Nonetheless, I cannot express my appreciation enough for how well the faculty and staff of UIC has accommodated the students living on campus during this time.

My experience throughout this is comparable to riding the “L” during rush hour, stuffy but grateful for the ride.