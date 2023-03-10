Increase the impact and reach of your scholarly research by participating in the five-day MyActivities Scholarly Impact Challenge — and be eligible to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Between March 27 and April 7 update your MyActivities profile and make it public in the UICollaboratory. This will improve the discoverability of your research and yourself in the online academic community. The easier it is for your colleagues to find your work and learn of your interests, the more likely you are to be cited and read.

You can complete this challenge at your own pace: all in one setting, across several days, or over a week.

To complete the challenge, engage in the activities described on each tab of the guide.

Not familiar with MyActivities or need refresher? Follow the guide, attend a workshop or join a drop-in session for assistance.

The deadline to complete the challenge and be included in the drawing for a prize is April 7. Twenty-five winners will be selected and receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

Contact myactivities@uic.edu if you have any questions.