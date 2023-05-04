National Search for the next Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

Colleagues:

A national search has been launched for the next Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources. Diversified Search Group, a global leader in the executive search industry, has been retained to help identify and recruit highly qualified candidates for this prominent role at UIC.

Vice Chancellor for Innovation TJ Augustine is chairing the search committee. Members of the committee include:

Kiely Fletcher, Office of the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Keana M. Galloway, Office for Access and Equity

Nicholas Haubach, UI Health

Jeff Kulik, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Jonathan D. Klein, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research

Herminio Morelos Jr., College of Nursing

Margaret Moser, Office of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Jami Painter, System Human Resource Services

Keino R. Robinson, UIC Human Resources

Mike Stieff, Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs

Review of applications has begun and will continue until June 9, 2023. Interested applicants should apply directly to Diversified Search Group using their candidate portal at https://tinyurl.com/UICAVCHR. Nominations and inquiries may be directed to UICAVCHR@divsearch.com.

Please share this opportunity with your networks and colleagues at other universities. The advertisement for the position and information about the search is available on the Diversified Search Group website.

Cheri Canfield, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Human Resources, will continue to serve as the Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources until this critical position is filled.

Sincerely,

Michael Ginsburg

Interim Vice Chancellor, Budget, HR and Financial Administration

For more information, please contact:

Susan Ramirez

ssramir@uic.edu