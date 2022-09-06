Nearly 1,200 receive monkeypox vaccine at UIC Nursing

Nearly 1,200 people received monkeypox vaccinations at a mass vaccination event held at the UIC College of Nursing Sunday, Aug. 14.

The event was coordinated by the Outbreak Response Team, co-led by UIC Nursing assistant professor Rebecca Singer and Stockton Mayer, assistant professor in the UIC College of Medicine. The team included 90 people from Rush University Medical Center and UIC, many of whom were volunteering their time.

“Due to global shortages, this vaccine has been difficult to access, which has been very frustrating and frightening for those most at risk of contracting MPV,” Singer said. “This event provided a centrally located site to residents of our community at high risk of contracting MPV to get the vaccine, which will provide them with both much needed protection and peace of mind.”

The Outbreak Response Team is an extension of the COVID Rapid Response Team, which was formed to provide testing and vaccinations in high-risk and underserved parts of Chicago.

In addition to Singer, there were at least six other UIC Nursing faculty members who worked at the event, as well as five students who work regularly with the team.

Singer adds that the college, as part of UIC and UI Health, has a commitment to provide high quality healthcare to all, with a focus on those in need.

“This event, which was open to the public, exemplifies our commitment to maximizing the health and wellness of all in our community,” she said.