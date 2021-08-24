Need Tech Support? Know where to go for help

Fall Operations

Technology Solutions, the university’s central IT department, is committed to providing students, faculty, and staff with a safe learning, teaching, and working environment for the fall semester. To stay updated on university operations and tech support, visit the Service Availability and Support Operations page. This page contains up-to-date service information on general tech support, learning technology support and operations for fall.

UIC Help Center

Reset your password, Ask an IT Question, Request Services and find answers to frequently tech-related questions at the UIC Help Center. The UIC Help Center is your one-stop shop to discover services, request support, and manage your tickets.

In addition to managing service requests, you can also use the UIC Help Center Knowledge Base to search for answers to frequently asked tech-related questions, self-help guides, and other help resources by service category.

Have a question about email, Blackboard, NetID, Duo2FA, or another academic IT service? Go to help.uic.edu and use the Search bar to find answers. Enter your question or topic, select “Knowledge Base” from the drop-down menu and hit enter to view results.

In-Person & Virtual Support

In-person support is available for the fall semester at the BSB C-Stop location by appointment only. To schedule an appointment for in-person or virtual support visit: go.uic.edu/BSB-Cstop

Phone & Email Support

Support via phone and email is available Monday through Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm. If you call after-hours, leave a message, and a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf. Our support staff will follow up with you as quickly as possible.

