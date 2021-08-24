Need Tech Support? Know where to go for help
Fall Operations
Technology Solutions, the university’s central IT department, is committed to providing students, faculty, and staff with a safe learning, teaching, and working environment for the fall semester. To stay updated on university operations and tech support, visit the Service Availability and Support Operations page. This page contains up-to-date service information on general tech support, learning technology support and operations for fall.
it.uic.edu/fall-operations
UIC Help Center
Reset your password, Ask an IT Question, Request Services and find answers to frequently tech-related questions at the UIC Help Center. The UIC Help Center is your one-stop shop to discover services, request support, and manage your tickets.
help.uic.edu
In addition to managing service requests, you can also use the UIC Help Center Knowledge Base to search for answers to frequently asked tech-related questions, self-help guides, and other help resources by service category.
Have a question about email, Blackboard, NetID, Duo2FA, or another academic IT service? Go to help.uic.edu and use the Search bar to find answers. Enter your question or topic, select “Knowledge Base” from the drop-down menu and hit enter to view results.
Find answers to these questions and more in the UIC Help Center Knowledge Base:
- Blackboard
- Network Access
- Password
- Preferred Name & Personal Pronouns
- Security
In-Person & Virtual Support
In-person support is available for the fall semester at the BSB C-Stop location by appointment only. To schedule an appointment for in-person or virtual support visit: go.uic.edu/BSB-Cstop
Phone & Email Support
Support via phone and email is available Monday through Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm. If you call after-hours, leave a message, and a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf. Our support staff will follow up with you as quickly as possible.
it.uic.edu/service-desk
Contact
