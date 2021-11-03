Negotiations continue between UIC, GEO

The University of Illinois Chicago continues its negotiations with the Graduate Employees Organization (GEO Local 6297), the labor union that represents more than 1,400 graduate teaching assistants and graduate assistants. Bargaining sessions have taken place every two weeks or so since April of this year, and the university remains willing and available to meet more frequently to accelerate a final agreement.

UIC and the GEO are making progress on a number of contract articles; however, the two sides have yet to discuss economic proposals.

The current three-year collective bargaining agreement between UIC and the GEO expired Aug. 15, 2021; however, graduate assistants have and will continue to receive compensation and certain benefits under the terms of the existing contract until a new agreement is reached. It is not uncommon for bargaining to extend well past the end of a labor contract.

UIC remains hopeful of reaching a reasonable and appropriate contract agreement soon that addresses the needs of our graduate workers while balancing the best interests of our entire campus community.