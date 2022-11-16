Negotiations continue between UIC, UICUF

Negotiations are continuing between the University of Illinois Chicago and UIC United Faculty, the labor union representing the bargaining units of tenure/tenure-track and nontenure-track faculty with 51% time or more, including visiting faculty, at UIC.

Since April 2022, the university and union have held almost 20 bargaining sessions and, recently, an independent mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service was engaged to assist the parties in working toward a resolution.

Earlier this week, the union held a strike authorization vote for its members and the result of that vote has not been announced at this time. This vote is advisory to union leadership and does not mean that a strike is imminent. Before a strike can occur, the union must provide the university with a 10-day notice of intent to strike. That has not occurred.

With 14 of 23 issues agreed upon to date and mostly economic articles yet to be resolved, the university remains fully committed to good-faith bargaining and the mediation process. At the beginning of negotiations, both UIC and UICUF agreed to first focus solely on resolving non-economic issues. The parties began exchanging proposals to address key economic issues in October. UIC believes continuing dialogue is the best path forward to come to a mutual agreement on the outstanding articles in the union contract.

The next bargaining session is scheduled for Nov. 22.

While negotiations progress, updates will continue to be provided to the campus community at facultybargaining.uic.edu.