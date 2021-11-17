NetID password minimum character requirement changing

Starting Nov. 17, the minimum password length requirement for NetID credentials will increase from eight characters to 12 characters.

At this time, no action is needed, and current NetID passwords will continue to work. After Nov. 17, however, the 12-character minimum requirement will apply the next time you are prompted to change your NetID password.

This change requirement strengthens your NetID password and the security of your accounts. Review NetID password requirements .

If you have any questions or concerns, please visit it.uic.edu/ask-a-question.