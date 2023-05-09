Neuropsychiatric Institute courtyard entrance closure

Dear students, faculty and staff,

The Neuropsychiatric Institute facade repair project is moving to the next phase of construction and will require closure of the NPI courtyard entrance beginning May 15. The courtyard immediately in front of the building will be cordoned off, but the rest of the courtyard will remain open as the repair work continues through mid-November.

During this construction period, NPI’s Wood Street entrance will remain open, and patients, visitors and staff who need an accessible entrance will be redirected to enter the building via the Outpatient Care Center’s second-floor bridge. On weekends, patients and visitors will be notified to use the hospital for access.

As always, a variety of safety precautions will be implemented to protect patients, visitors and staff. If you must travel in this area of campus, please use caution and follow the directional signage and barricades put in place for your protection.

Thank you for your cooperation.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu