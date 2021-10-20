New analytics tool Edge Network Intelligence helps identify and resolve wireless issues faster

Over the summer, Technology Solutions successfully deployed Edge Network Intelligence, a new wireless analytics appliance that enables support staff to identify and resolve wireless issues efficiently and effectively.

Edge Network Intelligence allows the support team to see exactly what a user is experiencing while on a UIC wireless network, allowing them to identify and resolve wireless problems quickly. With Edge Network’s reporting capabilities, wireless network activity around campus can be analyzed, helping determine if wireless service needs to be adjusted or reallocated to support traffic levels.

The implementation of Edge Network Intelligence is part of the Forward Initiative, a series of strategic plans and projects to upgrade, expand, and modernize our technology and infrastructure to support the needs of our clinical, research, and teaching and learning communities.

