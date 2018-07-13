New app provides free after-hours transportation for campus

As much as university students may dream of a 10 p.m. bedtime, the reality of college life often requires students, faculty and staff to keep night owl hours studying for tests, finishing work and taking part in late-night events.

Thanks to the new Night Ride program through UIC Transportation, students, faculty and staff can travel safely across campus with the help of the new mobile application, TransLoc Rider.

Previously called Red Car, the rebranded Night Ride after-hours transportation program has been updated to include the TransLoc app, which provides more user-friendly access to UIC’s fixed and on-demand transportation services.

The TransLoc app is available now for Android and iOS devices. The new Night Ride program officially begins July 15 to provide the UIC community with a free, safe, fast and more efficient mode of transportation.

“The [Night Ride] upgrade is from a dispatch call center to an app-based interface,” said Pablo Acevedo, associate director of facilities management and transportation.

Similar to Uber, the app can be used to request a secure, free ride through UIC Night Ride service. The fixed route system includes the pre-scheduled campus shuttles, which can now be tracked in real-time through the app, as well as online. With this update, users will be able to reduce outside waiting times.

Students and employees can select pick-up and drop-off locations through the app from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. when traveling in a defined geography throughout the UIC campus. The geographic area of operation and the number of drivers has increased alongside the updates. A UIC Net ID and password are required to access the services through the application.

The option to call the Night Ride service line at (312) 996-6800 is still available.

For more information, visit the UIC Transportation website.