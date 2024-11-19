New cafe opens at Daley Library

Chicago French Press has opened a second location on the University of Illinois Chicago campus, on the first floor of the Richard J. Daley Library.

Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda joined students, staff and Chicago French Press owner and CEO Kris Christian to officially open the cafe Nov. 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and free drinks for students. Students also participated in a raffle for a chance to win a prize box from Chicago French Press. The event was put together by UIC Library staff, Miranda and the Undergraduate Student Government.

The new cafe is currently open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The cafe is the second location for Chicago French Press on UIC’s campus. The first location, on the first floor of University Hall, is open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.