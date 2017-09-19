New Catering Payment Policy

Chicago Catering Company at UIC has a new policy for payment on catering orders.

At the completion of your catering order online at https://uic.catertrax.com, please provide either a FOAPAL or credit card number. Paper vouchers will no longer be accepted. If multiple FOAPAL numbers are required for processing, please contact the catering office at 312-413-5626 with additional FOAPAL information. Payments will be processed the week of your event.

Chicago Catering Company is a department of UIC Student Affairs.

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Bergstrom

catering@uic.edu