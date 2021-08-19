New COVID-19 testing requirements, updated academic guidance for students

Dear students,

As we prepare for an increase in on-campus density with the start of the fall semester, we are approaching important health and safety deadlines that will allow us to come together for in-person learning.

All students, faculty and staff must disclose their vaccination status no later than Aug. 23 via UIC Healthcheck . Vaccination disclosure is required for everyone and vaccination is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Our goal is to have a fully vaccinated campus this fall to allow us to safely resume a more normal learning and working environment .

Unvaccinated students who have requested a medical or religious exemption and those who are partially vaccinated will be required to obtain a COVID-19 saliva test at least twice per 7-day period, 48 hours or more apart, beginning Aug. 23 . Students coming to campus less frequently should schedule a saliva test before engaging in any campus activity. The UIC on-campus COVID-19 saliva testing locations at Student Center East and Student Center West will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All students – vaccinated and exempted unvaccinated students – living in residential housing will be required to test upon arrival to campus.

The vaccine, although highly effective, is not 100% effective and does not completely protect against transmission. Therefore, everyone must continue to wash/sanitize hands often and maintain physical distance when possible and everyone on campus is required to wear a face covering indoors, including in classrooms. Individuals may remove their masks when alone in a private office or personal residence hall room, or if they have a medical condition, disability or other reason that prevents them from safely wearing a face mask.

Students should review all updated academic guidance to ensure they are familiar with course expectations and requirements, final exam requirements and disciplinary measures associated with non-compliance of campus health and safety mitigations. Students failing to comply will face consequences, such as not having access to Blackboard or Campus Recreation facilities. This guidance applies to all undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Students in the Health Sciences Colleges or those who work at UI Health may have additional requirements.

As the semester progresses, we will keep you updated on our campus guidelines and response initiatives. If you have additional questions about the campus response to COVID-19 and the Fall 2021 semester, please visit the Frequently Asked Questions webpage.

Sincerely,

Javier Reyes

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish, MD, MBA

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

Susan Bleasdale, MD

Chief Quality Officer and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Quality & Patient Safety