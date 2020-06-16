New daily parking program to launch in July

Parking fees will resume effective July 1, 2020. As the campus proceeds through Phase 3: Recovery of the Restore Illinois plan and as more employees return to on-site work, Parking Services will now offer a discounted daily parking program for those who occasionally need to park on campus.

Payroll deduction for parking fees will resume. Anyone continuing to telework full-time or wishing to instead pay for daily parking should suspend their current payroll deduction. Instructions about how to do this are listed in the Value Card FAQ section on the Parking Services website.

Starting July 1, employees who currently participate in the monthly parking program will be able to pay for parking on a per-use basis instead of having to retain monthly parking assignments. By using value cards, they will pay $7 each time they access a designated parking facility. The student parking rate will be $5. These rates represent a significant discount from the maximum daily rate of $15.

Faculty and Staff can participate in one of two ways:

Use your i-card as your value card. Value can be added monthly via payroll deductions in the following amounts: $28 for 4 days of parking $56 for 8 days of parking $77 for 11 days of parking

Obtain a barcode value card from any ticket entry station and bring it to a UIC Parking office for the initial setup. Money can be added to it at a Parking office or at any Pay on Foot Station located in campus parking garages:

Parking Office Locations

Wood Street Parking Structure (WSPS), 1100 S. Wood St., Rm. 122

Student Center West (SCW), 828 S. Wolcott St., Rm. B5A

Student Services Building (SSB), 1200 W. Harrison St., Suite 2620 (if building is open)

Pay on Foot Station locations

Harrison Street Parking Structure, 1100 W. Harrison St., 1 st floor

floor Maxwell Street Parking Structure, 701 W. Maxwell St., 1 st floor

floor Paulina Street Parking Structure, 915 S. Paulina, 1 st floor elevator lobby and at kiosk

floor elevator lobby and at kiosk Wood Street Parking Structure, 1st floor elevator lobby and 3rd floor Outpatient Care Clinic bridge vestibule

Students who wish to purchase pay-per-use parking must use a barcode value card, which can be obtained at any ticket entry station on campus. Follow the instructions above for the initial setup and adding money to the card.

If you have questions or need more information, please visit the Parking Services website or email parking@uic.edu.