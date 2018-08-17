New digital format for UIC News

UIC News is going digital.

The publication will distribute six commemorative issues in print: back-to-school editions in August and January, and commencement editions — in English and Spanish — for December and May ceremonies.

Keep up with the latest news on the UIC today website, which provides a one-stop digital site for news, information, events and announcements for the campus community.

A UIC today electronic newsletter also launches this fall. Each week, students, employees and subscribers will receive the latest headlines, events and announcements straight to their UIC email account.

The UIC community members can place paid announcements to be featured in the UIC today electronic newsletter. Announcements, which also appear on the UIC today homepage, are categorized by official announcements, general campus announcements and research studies.

Readers can also share campus events on the UIC today calendar, which may be featured in the electronic newsletter, and submit story ideas.

Advertising opportunities are also available for the print editions of UIC News, including discounted ads to say “congratulations” to graduates or honor faculty members in the December and May commencement editions, which are distributed at the ceremonies.

Campus advertisers can receive a discount when they bundle a print ad and a digital ad, which is included under the “Announcements” section of the UIC today website and featured in the email newsletter.

UIC News Commencement print editions will be distributed at the UIC Pavilion during ceremonies in December and May.

Back-to-school print issues in August and January will be distributed in all campus residence halls, in addition to the following buildings:

East side locations:

Art & Architecture Building

Behavioral Sciences Building

College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs

Daley Library

Education, Performing Arts, and Social Work Building

Physical Education Building

Science and Engineering Offices

Science and Engineering South

Student Center East

Student Services Building

University Hall

West side locations:

Administrative Office Building

Applied Health Sciences Building

Clinical Sciences Building

College of Dentistry

College of Pharmacy

Human Resources Building

Outpatient Care Center

School of Public Health

Student Center West

South campus