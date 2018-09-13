New Dining Services offerings

UIC Dining Services has some new offerings this semester: a new app is helping students order food on campus more quickly, and a Starbucks is set to open soon at Student Center West.

Students can now order food from 15 campus eateries using the Tapingo app, then pick it up once it’s ready, eliminating the need to stand in long lines. It’s available to download for free in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

“Tapingo is a quick and easy way to order food ahead for pickup or delivery from the best restaurants on your college campus,” said Joanna Zak, UIC Dining Services marketing manager.

Students can pay with a debit or credit card, or use Dragon Dollars and Flames Fare on the app, Zak said.

Later this fall or in early spring semester, UIC Student Center West will become home to a Starbucks. It will be located next to the bookstore at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.