New international program to support tech-based entrepreneurship

Are you interested in launching a startup company? Kickstart your idea, find your perfect match, and build your business together with our team of coaches, entrepreneurship experts, corporate partners, and international talents.

The Munich Global Impact Sprint provides access to business experts and a network of industry leaders to help turn your idea into an impactful startup company, access and co-creation with Munich’s unique entrepreneurial ecosystem and industry experts.

Why apply? It’s free! There is no charge to participate in the program and it’s a great opportunity to delve into Munich’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, the fastest-growing tech hub in Europe.

Dates: April–October 2021

Required:

You are a UIC faculty member or student.

You have started building your team or you have freelance allies helping you out.

You have international ambition, and you are interested in scaling internationally or working with international collaborators.

Only 10 spots are available for UIC faculty and students.

Application deadline: March 31, 2021