Dear students, faculty and staff,

On Feb. 1, the university’s new Landfill Waste Reduction Policy went into effect. The purpose of this policy is to ensure that the University of Illinois Chicago accomplishes its waste reduction objectives to increase its landfill diversion rate from 45% to 50% in the coming decade and to become a Zero Waste Campus by diverting 90% of landfill-bound material by 2050.

Reducing the use of single-use plastics, paper and bottled water, decreasing food waste, and redistributing unwanted materials from one department to another reduces purchasing expenses and waste collection costs to the university while reducing greenhouse gas emissions from landfilling materials. Adhering to these guidelines will help UIC close the loop by reducing the amount of waste going to landfills and promoting materials containing recycled material, per the UIC Climate Commitments.

Students, faculty, staff and guests are expected to participate in the university’s waste reduction efforts by following instructions regarding the separation of recyclable and nonrecyclable materials and by placing recyclable materials in appropriately marked recycling containers. To comply with the policy, all university offices, departments and units shall also:

Reduce consumption by limiting unnecessary purchases and by purchasing environmentally preferable supplies from approved vendors unless the use of the product constitutes an undue practical hardship.

Use potable tap water for all events where it is available and its use is not too costly, rather than purchasing bottled water.

Purchase paper with a minimum of 30% post-consumer recycled content and reduce paper usage by utilizing electronic processes and double-sided printing. Consistent with the Illinois Procurement Code, preference should be given to paper products containing verified post-consumer recycled content or other recovered materials, with a remaining virgin tree fiber content that is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council or an equivalent certification system.

In order to achieve UIC’s Zero Waste Campus goal, each unit and college will also develop a Zero Waste Plan with input from their departments and support from the Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management.

If you have questions or need more information about this new policy, please contact recycling@uic.edu.

Thank you for your support of this important campus waste reduction initiative.

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services