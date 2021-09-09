New Laptop Loan Program for UIC Researchers

To accommodate researcher’s computer needs while traveling, UIC has made Windows or Mac laptops available for short-term loan. Loaner laptops are equipped with standard encryption, VPN, Microsoft 365 applications (excluding Outlook), and Adobe software; additional software can be installed upon request.

Researchers may apply for a loan device at the UIC Help Center and can review the service page for requirements and limitations. Requests will be fulfilled within 1 business week, and once approved, laptops c an be picked up on campus.

Visit the Travel Laptops for Researchers service page for more information:

https://help.uillinois.edu/TDClient/37/uic/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=624