New Laptop Loan Program for UIC Researchers

September 8, 2021

Drawing of a person wearing a mask and holding a laptop

To accommodate researcher’s computer needs while traveling, UIC has made Windows or Mac laptops available for short-term loan. Loaner laptops are equipped with standard encryption, VPN, Microsoft 365 applications (excluding Outlook), and Adobe software; additional software can be installed upon request.

Researchers may apply for a loan device at the UIC Help Center and can review the service page for requirements and limitations. Requests will be fulfilled within 1 business week, and once approved, laptops c an be picked up on campus.

Visit the Travel Laptops for Researchers service page for more information:

https://help.uillinois.edu/TDClient/37/uic/Requests/ServiceDet?ID=624

 

