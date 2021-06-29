New mentorship program for underrepresented entrepreneurs

UIC Innovation has partnered with MATTER to support a more diverse, equitable and inclusive entrepreneurial community within health care and technology spaces.

We know that access to mentorship and guidance from experienced innovators and leaders in health care is invaluable to entrepreneurs, yet limited access to these resources is one of the first obstacles that many entrepreneurs of color face.

MATTER is offering complimentary “office hours” to aspiring entrepreneurs and founders identifying as African American or Black, Hispanic or Latinx, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander and other mixed racial groups — whether they’ve founded an established business or are just getting started in their entrepreneurial journey.

All applications are considered on a rolling basis.

