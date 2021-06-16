New module opens in CATE Summer Institute: Enhancing Student Engagement

If you haven’t joined the Summer Institute yet, it’s not too late! Please enroll in the summer institute for online teaching. Please note that when you click on the link, you may navigate to a page telling you “access denied.” Just click the “Log In” button on the right and you will navigate to the Blackboard login page, where you may use your UIC credentials to log into the site.

Module 2, Enhancing Student Engagement, discusses ways to implement learning activities in your course that increase student interaction and engagement.

There are three components to this module:

What is Student Engagement

Active Learning

Student Interaction

We think this content will help give you some new ideas for your course. Post in the discussion, and then drop in to one of the live sessions. The first live session is this Friday June 18, you can RSVP for the session online. We can’t wait to hear what you learned from Module 2.

If you have enrolled but haven’t yet checked out the Summer Institute course, now is a great time.

Make sure to:

Click on the Start Here: Summer Institute Orientation module, which will then show you all the content in the module. Click on the first item in the module, Welcome to the CATE 2021 Summer Institute, to get a full welcome and overview from CATE’s Executive Director, Dr. Erin O’Leary. Page through the orientation using the top navigation menu controls. Introduce yourself to your colleagues using the Introductions discussion board in the Orientation module. Complete the orientation quiz to unlock the modules and the resources page.

For questions about the Summer Institute, contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) staff at teaching@uic.edu