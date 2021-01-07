New process for obtaining saliva test results

The campus has launched a new process for receiving COVID-19 saliva testing results. Test results will be housed in MyChart, the Patient Portal used by UI Health, and new results will no longer be available in the McKinley Health Center Patient Portal.

All current UIC faculty, staff and students received a MyChart activation message in their UIC email account the week of December 21st. Individuals who do not activate MyChart prior to their saliva testing appointment will be asked to sign up at the testing site. It is recommended that individuals use a NetID when setting up a login and password. If you already have a MyChart account through UI Health or another healthcare provider, the results will be sent to the email you already have established within MyChart.

For additional information, visit the COVID-19 saliva testing webpage.