New Quality Matters white paper: ‘Course Design Considerations for Inclusion and Representation’

In a new white paper from Quality Matters, “Course Design Considerations for Inclusion and Representation,” the concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion are explained in detail, based on research that shows the importance of incorporating these elements into online course design and the disadvantages many learners experience when they are not present.

Several models for developing inclusive course design are described, including Universal Design for Learning, for ensuring access to learning for all learners; Inclusive Design Thinking, which centers the design process on learner needs; and the Morrison, Ross and Kemp Instructional Design Model that includes nine core elements to be implemented cyclically.

Strategies for applying the psychosociocultural framework, which supports the redistribution of power in the learning space, validation theory and engagement practices that emancipate learners from the systems and barriers that may hinder their success are shared.

