New Shin Humanitarian Award invites nominations by May 1

The new Dr. Tai R. Shin and Mrs. You H. Shin Humanitarian Award allows the honoree to in turn award $50,000 to a department or program in the U of I System. Honoree nominations based on award criteria are due May 1.

Tai R. (Terry) Shin and You H. (Catherine) Shin pledged $2 million last year to establish the award. Catherine passed away in early 2023.

The Shin Humanitarian Award recognizes those who promote the betterment of society; exhibit courage and integrity to better lives; improve environmental sustainability; take action on equality issues; or strive in other ways to protect and promote human rights.

The preference is for Shin Humanitarian Award recipients to be alumni of University of Illinois Chicago, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign or University of Illinois Springfield.

Send a nomination packet to the Shin Award Committee. The nomination letter should include the nominee’s CV or resume, a short biography (300-word maximum) and an explanation about why the nominee is deserving of this award (1,200-word maximum). All nominations must be received by May 1 will be screened for eligibility and forwarded to the selection committee for review.

Direct questions to U of I System Senior Assistant Vice President Julian Parrott, chair of the Shin Award Committee, at jparrott@uillinois.edu.