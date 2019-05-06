New space for UI Health call center opens at The Chicago Lighthouse

Employees who work at the UI Health Customer Care Center will begin working in a newly renovated space at The Chicago Lighthouse. The new space will bring together approximately 120 Lighthouse employees, who receive more than 1 million calls each year from patients who have questions or need an appointment. The employees, who are paid by the Lighthouse, previously were located throughout the building.

There will be a ribbon cutting to celebrate the official opening of the new state-of-the-art, fully accessible space on May 8.

WHEN:

May 8

9 to 11 a.m.

WHERE:



The Chicago Lighthouse

1850 W. Roosevelt Road

DETAILS:

The new space not only will consolidate operations and improve efficiencies, but it also will enable the call center to boost overall customer service. It also will provide a modern work environment for customer care center employees, many of whom have a disability or are veterans.

The Chicago Lighthouse has staffed UI Health’s Customer Care Center since 2014. Approximately 143 employees of the Lighthouse work for the UI Health Customer Care Center. Lighthouse employees answering calls for UI Health use software that allows for text-to-speech translation.

UI Health’s Customer Care Center provides general information, scheduling and coordinating of patient appointments, referrals, pre-registration, appointment reminders and connections to nurses who can answer health questions.

“UI Health is pleased to continue our collaboration with The Chicago Lighthouse in support of our hospital and clinic’s Customer Care Center,” said Dr. Robert Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “This partnership is reflective of how our entire academic health enterprise seeks collaborative opportunities with community organizations to offer exceptional care and customer service for our patients and their families.”

“We extend our deepest appreciation to Dr. Barish and his team for the strong vote of confidence they have placed in The Chicago Lighthouse and our talented employees,” said Lighthouse President and CEO Dr. Janet Szlyk. “We commend them for their outstanding commitment to opening doors to greater opportunities for the disabled and veteran communities.”

National statistics show that people with disabilities, as well as veterans, cope with a far greater rate of unemployment than the general population.

One of the nation’s most comprehensive social service organizations, The Chicago Lighthouse has more than 600 call center employees working for a variety of clients including the Cook County Patient Support Center, the Advocate Healthy You Wellness Center and the Illinois Tollway.